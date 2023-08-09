Kryeson Taylor Swift, në cilat kategori në MTV Music Awards janë nominuar Dua Lipa dhe Bebe Rexha

Taylor Swift kryeson nominimet e këtij viti me tetë nominime në kategori duke përfshirë artistin e vitit, videon e vitit dhe këngën e vitit për hitin e saj, “Anti-Hero”, ndër të tjera e SZA ndjek nga afër me gjashtë nominime.

Por në listën e nomineve janë edhe dy këngëtaret me origjinë shqiptare.

Bebe Rexha është nominuar për bashkëpunimin më të mirë dhe Dua Lipa në kategoritë “Best Pop” dhe “Best Choreography”.

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha-“I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone, Doja Cat-“I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami-“Gotta Move On”
KAROL G, Shakira-“TQG”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy-“Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez-“Calm Down”

BEST POP

Demi Lovato-“Swine”
Dua Lipa-“Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”
Ed Sheeran-“Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus-“Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo-“vampire”
P!NK-“TRUSTFALL”
Taylor Swift-“Anti-Hero”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BLACKPINK-“Pink Venom”-Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa-“Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”-Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Jonas Brothers-“Waffle House”-Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion-“Her”-Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco-“Middle Of A Breakup”-Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras-“Unholy”-Choreography by (LA)HORDE-Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel


Shtuar 9.08.2023 15:58

Tags: ,



