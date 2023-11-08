Turqia goditet nga tërmeti i fortë

Një tërmet i fortë me magnitudë 4.4 të shkallës Rihter është regjistruar në brigjet e Antalias në Turqi.

Instituti Euro-Mesdhetar regjistroi thellësinë fokale në 100 kilometra.

Nuk raportohet për dëme materiale apo persona të lënduar.

Dridhja e forcës sizmike është ndjerë edhe në Kastellorizo.


Shtuar 8.11.2023 14:33

