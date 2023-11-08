Turqia goditet nga tërmeti i fortë

Një tërmet i fortë me magnitudë 4.4 të shkallës Rihter është regjistruar në brigjet e Antalias në Turqi.
Instituti Euro-Mesdhetar regjistroi thellësinë fokale në 100 kilometra.
#Earthquake (#deprem) possibly felt 29 sec ago in #Turkey. Felt it? Tell us via:
📱https://t.co/IbUfG7UdEj
🌐https://t.co/AXvOM7ICIP
🖥https://t.co/wPtMW5OaR1
⚠ Automatic crowdsourced detection, not seismically verified yet. More info soon! pic.twitter.com/fMEmPKdrAI
— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 8, 2023
Nuk raportohet për dëme materiale apo persona të lënduar.
Dridhja e forcës sizmike është ndjerë edhe në Kastellorizo.