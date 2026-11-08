War in the Middle East/Trump confirms that the US carried out new strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had carried out limited airstrikes against an Iranian anti-aircraft system on Keshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump described the operation as “small,” adding that US forces destroyed a small Iranian anti-aircraft system within minutes.

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“They destroyed it in 15 minutes, perhaps five,” Trump told reporters, without saying exactly where the strikes had been carried out or providing any further operational details.

His statement came after media outlets reported explosions on Keshm Island.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that, according to initial information, two missiles had struck Keshm Island, while the state-run IRNA news agency, citing local witnesses, reported that two projectiles had hit the Suza area after an aircraft had been heard flying over the area.

Iranian media also claimed that the country’s air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-1 Predator drone over Keshm Island.

Meanwhile, President Trump said Washington was continuing contacts with Tehran. Speaking to reporters in Florida, he said: “We are talking to Iran. We have been in contact. They desperately want a deal.”

The strategic island of Keshm lies at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important maritime routes for energy transportation.

The island is home to a large underground missile facility, a naval base and a major water desalination plant, according to The Wall Street Journal. The island has been targeted by US forces in earlier phases of the fighting, while American officials have also discussed the possibility of taking control of it.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. President Trump has repeatedly said that the main aim of the US military campaign is to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons./REL