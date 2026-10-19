Brvenica will elect its mayor in a second round in two weeks

Brvenica will elect its mayor in a second round in two weeks

None of the six candidates secured more than 50% of the vote, so the election of the mayor of Brvenica Municipality will be decided in a second round in two weeks.

Të lidhura

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Stojancho Radichevski, candidate of the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE, received the highest share of the vote in the first round, with 38.9%.

He was followed by Arkin Jahij, representative of the coalition led by DUI, who received 28.4%.

Radichevski and Jahij will face each other in the second round.

The snap election was held following the death of the mayor, Jovica Ilievski. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 19.10.2026 09:03

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