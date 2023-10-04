Tre studiues amerikanë fitojnë çmimin Nobel në Kimi për zbulimin e pikave kuantike

Studiuesit amerikanë Moungi Bawendi , Louis Brus dhe Alexei Ekimov janë nderuar me çmimin Nobel të këtij viti në Kimi për zbulimin dhe zhvillimin e të ashtuquajturave pika kuantike.

Kjo u bë e ditur sot në Stokholm nga Akademia Mbretërore Suedeze e Shkencave.

Strukturat, të njohura edhe si atome artificiale, përdoren, ndër të tjera, në televizionet moderne dhe janë të rëndësishme për kompjuterët kuantikë.

BREAKING NEWS

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawendi, Louis E. Brus and Alexei I. Ekimov “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.” pic.twitter.com/qJCXc72Dj8

