Tre studiues amerikanë fitojnë çmimin Nobel në Kimi për zbulimin e pikave kuantike

Studiuesit amerikanë Moungi Bawendi , Louis Brus dhe Alexei Ekimov janë nderuar me çmimin Nobel të këtij viti në Kimi për zbulimin dhe zhvillimin e të ashtuquajturave pika kuantike.

Kjo u bë e ditur sot në Stokholm nga Akademia Mbretërore Suedeze e Shkencave.

Strukturat, të njohura edhe si atome artificiale, përdoren, ndër të tjera, në televizionet moderne dhe janë të rëndësishme për kompjuterët kuantikë.

 


Shtuar 4.10.2023 12:45

