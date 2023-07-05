Shpërthim në gjykatë, ka të plagosur (VIDEO)

Policia ukrainase njoftoi sot se po heton raportet për një shpërthim në një gjykatë në Kiev.

❗️The explosion occurred in the Shevchenko court in Kyiv.

There are injured people, many ambulances are on the scene.

❗️Preliminarily regarding the explosion in the Kyiv court

The accused Humenyuk, who in 2015 committed a terrorist attack near the Rada, detonated three… pic.twitter.com/5nyIS2I0Cg

— Lew Anno Suport #Ukraine 24/2-22 (@anno1540) July 5, 2023