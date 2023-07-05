Shpërthim në gjykatë, ka të plagosur (VIDEO)

Policia ukrainase njoftoi sot se po heton raportet për një shpërthim në një gjykatë në Kiev.

Prokuroria lokale njoftoi se nga shpërthimi u plagosën dy policë.

Sipas informacioneve paraprake, një mjet është shpërthyer nga një burrë gjatë transferimit të tij në gjykatë.

/Albeu.com. 


Shtuar 5.07.2023 19:42

