Shpërthim në gjykatë, ka të plagosur (VIDEO)

Policia ukrainase njoftoi sot se po heton raportet për një shpërthim në një gjykatë në Kiev.
❗️The explosion occurred in the Shevchenko court in Kyiv.
There are injured people, many ambulances are on the scene.
❗️Preliminarily regarding the explosion in the Kyiv court
The accused Humenyuk, who in 2015 committed a terrorist attack near the Rada, detonated three… pic.twitter.com/5nyIS2I0Cg
Prokuroria lokale njoftoi se nga shpërthimi u plagosën dy policë.
❗️ It is reported about the explosion and shooting in the Shevchenkivskyi Court in #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/CN5nERzPAx
Sipas informacioneve paraprake, një mjet është shpërthyer nga një burrë gjatë transferimit të tij në gjykatë.
Breaking🚨⚡
The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the explosion in the Kyiv court, Ukraine🇺🇦.
The video shows the first moments after the explosion in Shevchenkivskyi Court pic.twitter.com/9u3KMwtWbb
/Albeu.com.