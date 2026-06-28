UN warns of the consequences of the earthquakes in Venezuela, around 1,500 buildings and structures affected

The United Nations said that around 1,500 buildings and infrastructure structures were damaged by the two strong earthquakes that struck Venezuela.

The UN humanitarian office assessed that Wednesday’s event caused a “national emergency,” with consequences affecting at least seven states in the north of the country.

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As a result of the damage caused, more than 3,100 families have been forced to leave their homes, while authorities report that more than 430 aftershocks have been recorded.

Concern among residents remains high, as two other noticeable earthquakes were recorded over the last 24 hours, including one with a magnitude of 4.5.

Meanwhile, emergency teams together with humanitarian organizations are continuing their efforts on the ground to assess the extent of the damage and assist the affected families.