VIDEO/ Momenti i frikshëm kur një dem i tërbuar sulmon oficerin e policisë

Një oficer policie australian u përball me një sulm të papritur, kur një dem i tërbuar e përplasi.

Polici i ishte përgjigjur thirrjes për një aksident pasi një kamion ishte përmbysur.

Siç shihet edhe në video, demi në dukje i trazuar nga kaosi i aksidentit, e ka drejtuar zemërimin e tij te punonjësi i policisë.

Ai e rrëzoi policin dhe më pas e shkeli me këmbë. Fatmirësisht oficeri i mbijetoi sulmit dhe është jashtë rrezikut për jetën.

@abcnewsDashcam footage captured the moment an angry bull charged at and stomped on a police officer who was responding to a truck rollover in Australia. The officer was wearing an Integrated Load Bearing Vest, which authorities said protected them from “life-threatening injuries or worse.” The vest, which was rolled out this year to frontline officers across Queensland, combines ballistic and edged weapon technology through modern advancements in textiles and design.♬ original sound – ABC News


Shtuar 12.11.2023 16:23

