What are the Symptoms of Prostate Cancer ? How to Spot and Treat the Disease

a) Active Surveillance: For slow-growing and low-risk prostate cancer, active surveillance may be recommended. Regular monitoring of the cancer’s progression is carried out, and treatment is initiated only if there are signs of tumor growth.

b) Surgery: Surgical intervention, known as a radical prostatectomy, involves the removal of the prostate gland and surrounding tissues. It can be performed through traditional open surgery or minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopic or robotic-assisted surgery.

c) Radiation Therapy: High-energy radiation is used to kill cancer cells or inhibit their growth. External beam radiation therapy and brachytherapy (internal radiation) are two common types of radiation therapy used in prostate cancer treatment.

d) Hormone Therapy: Prostate cancer cells often rely on male hormones (such as testosterone) for growth. Hormone therapy aims to block or suppress the effects of these hormones, either through medication or surgical removal of the testicles.

e) Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy uses drugs to kill cancer cells throughout the body. It may be recommended for advanced-stage prostate cancer or when other treatment options have not been effective.

f) Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy drugs stimulate the body’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells. This treatment option is still under investigation for prostate cancer but shows promising results in certain cases.