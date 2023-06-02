Thyroid Cancer : Types , Symptoms , Diagnosis , and Treatment Options

b) Radioactive Iodine Therapy: After surgery, radioactive iodine therapy may be recommended to destroy any remaining thyroid tissue or cancer cells. This therapy utilizes radioactive iodine, which is absorbed by thyroid cells and destroys them from within.

c) External Beam Radiation Therapy: In certain cases, external beam radiation therapy may be used to target and destroy cancer cells in the thyroid or surrounding tissues. It is typically employed when the cancer is aggressive or has spread beyond the thyroid.

d) Hormone Replacement Therapy: Since the thyroid gland is involved in hormone production, removal of the gland necessitates hormone replacement therapy to maintain adequate thyroid hormone levels in the body. Synthetic thyroid hormone medications are prescribed to regulate hormone levels.

e) Targeted Therapy: In advanced cases of thyroid cancer, targeted therapy may be used to target specific molecular characteristics of cancer cells and inhibit their growth. These medications are typically used when other treatment options have been ineffective.