The Assembly of Kosovo will host two parliamentary committee meetings today, with the main focus on the parliamentary investigation into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as topics related to security and defense.

The Parliamentary Investigative Committee, which is examining the actions and inactions of institutions in the case of Arlinda Zekaj’s murder and the handling of violence against children and women in the family, will question several institutional representatives, according to “Bota sot” reports.

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The committee session is scheduled to begin at 09:00. Albulena Mujaj-Bajraktaraj, director of the Directorate for Social Welfare in the Municipality of Peja, Samka Drançolli, gender equality officer in the same municipality, and Blerim Shabani, director of a department at the Ministry of Labor, Family and Liberation War Values, will testify before committee members.

The questioning of these officials aims to shed light on the actions and responsibilities of institutions in how the case was handled, as well as on issues of protecting victims of domestic violence.

At 10:00, the Committee on Security and Defense Affairs will also hold a meeting with the Defense and Security Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce.

Both meetings will be held on the premises of the Assembly of Kosovo.