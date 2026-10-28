The case of Arlinda Zekaj’s murder: reported threats and developments

The murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, has brought reports of threats and domestic violence, as well as her requests for institutional support, into the spotlight.

Prosecution documents cited in the media show that Arlinda had reported physical and psychological abuse and threats, and had sought help from the relevant institutions. Her former husband, Jeton Sylaj, had faced charges of threatening to kill her.

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On October 23, the Basic Prosecution in Peja filed an indictment against Sylaj for making threats. Three days before she was killed, Arlinda had informed the justice authorities of the danger she was facing.

On October 27, the Basic Court in Peja ordered Sylaj held in pretrial detention for one month on suspicion of the criminal offense of contempt of court. According to the Prosecution, he is suspected of threatening Arlinda just hours before the murder, despite a protection order being in force against him.

The Prosecution file also includes other circumstances surrounding the family conflict. It mentions the minor son’s request for a protection order against his mother, although, according to reports, the child did not fully understand what such an order entailed.

The suspect in Arlinda Zekaj’s murder is Albert Sylaj, her former brother-in-law. Before police arrested him, he had expressed a willingness to surrender but first asked for ten minutes to speak with his family.

He was arrested on Tuesday at around 11:40 p.m. in Deçan, following police operational and investigative measures. According to a statement from the Kosovo Police, the relevant units carried out the arrest after taking action and cooperating with members of the public.

The case has renewed discussion about how institutions handle domestic violence cases and protect people who report threats.

Investigations and court proceedings are ongoing. The criminal responsibility of the suspects must be determined by the court.