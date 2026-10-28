Kurti requests the reports by 6 p.m. tomorrow and promises to publish them

Kurti requests the reports by 6 p.m. tomorrow and promises to publish them

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti expects the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to submit their reports on the killing of Arlinda Zekaj by 6 p.m. tomorrow. The documents are intended to clarify possible failures at every level of the institutions and to examine similar cases as well. Kurti noted that women who experience violence remain at risk from the people threatening them.

“There are 34 hours left to prepare and submit this report. I expect to receive the reports tomorrow evening, before 6 p.m., and of course I will share them with the public,” Kurti said at a government meeting.

Të lidhura

None found

He also reiterated that “justice in Kosovo urgently needs to be put on the right track.”

Last night, Kosovo Police arrested Arlinda’s former brother-in-law, who is suspected of killing her.

The Kosovo government will hold its eighth meeting on Wednesday. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and has 12 items on the agenda.

Among the issues expected to be considered are draft laws ratifying agreements with Sweden on extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons. A treaty with Belgium on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters will also be reviewed.

The agenda also includes a proposal to appoint members of the National Science Council, the 2025 annual report on the state of the environment in Kosovo, and a draft report assessing the Law on Child Protection.

The cabinet is also expected to consider proposals to expropriate properties affected by infrastructure projects, including the Korishë–Kabash road, the transit road in Klinë, and the Banullë–Bresalc section of the Prishtina–Gjilan–Dheu i Bardhë highway.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 09:15

Tags: , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison