Kurti requests the reports by 6 p.m. tomorrow and promises to publish them

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti expects the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to submit their reports on the killing of Arlinda Zekaj by 6 p.m. tomorrow. The documents are intended to clarify possible failures at every level of the institutions and to examine similar cases as well. Kurti noted that women who experience violence remain at risk from the people threatening them.

“There are 34 hours left to prepare and submit this report. I expect to receive the reports tomorrow evening, before 6 p.m., and of course I will share them with the public,” Kurti said at a government meeting.

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He also reiterated that “justice in Kosovo urgently needs to be put on the right track.”

Last night, Kosovo Police arrested Arlinda’s former brother-in-law, who is suspected of killing her.

The Kosovo government will hold its eighth meeting on Wednesday. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and has 12 items on the agenda.

Among the issues expected to be considered are draft laws ratifying agreements with Sweden on extradition, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons. A treaty with Belgium on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters will also be reviewed.

The agenda also includes a proposal to appoint members of the National Science Council, the 2025 annual report on the state of the environment in Kosovo, and a draft report assessing the Law on Child Protection.

The cabinet is also expected to consider proposals to expropriate properties affected by infrastructure projects, including the Korishë–Kabash road, the transit road in Klinë, and the Banullë–Bresalc section of the Prishtina–Gjilan–Dheu i Bardhë highway.