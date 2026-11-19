The 2022 execution of Briken Sanaj / Tirana Prosecution seeks 35 years in prison for Vladimir Kola and 12 years for 4 accomplices

The Tirana Prosecution is seeking 35 years in prison for 42-year-old Vladimir Kola, accused of the murder of Briken Sanaj. Kola is accused that on October 30, 2022, in the “Kodra e Diellit” complex, in collaboration with 4 others, he executed Sanaj with a firearm.

For the accomplices, the Prosecution has sought a total of 12 years in prison.

Të lidhura None found

Additionally, the Tirana Prosecution has sought a 3-year prison sentence for Gjelosh Krasniqi and 2 years in prison for Kened Antoni, for the criminal offense of “Failure to report a crime,” as well as sentences of 5 and 2 years in prison for citizens E.H. and Z.K., respectively for the criminal offenses of “Supporting the perpetrator of a crime” and “Actions that obstruct justice.”

HOW WAS THE ASSASSINATION PREPARED?

Tirana police clarified one month after the crime that the citizen from Peja, Kened Antoni, sold the vehicle to Gjelosh Krasniqi. Afterwards, the vehicle entered the territory of Albania.

“From the entirety of the investigative actions carried out in connection with the 2022 criminal proceedings, it resulted that Kosovar citizen Kened Antoni sold the vehicle to another Kosovar citizen, Gjelosh Krasniqi, on October 24, 2022, and on that same date, these citizens brought the vehicle into Albanian territory and made it available to citizen Vladimir (Valmir) Kola, who used the vehicle to carry out the murder of citizen Briken Sanaj. After the incident, the suspected perpetrator burned the vehicle on the secondary Tirana-Durrës road, along with the murder weapon”, the capital’s police announced.

Sanaj was executed with three Kalashnikov bullets very close to his residence in the “Kodra e Diellit” neighborhood in the capital on October 30. The perpetrator waited until he was returning from a family celebration in the city of Lezha.

He appeared in the resistance under the name of his cousin, who got married that same day. Briken Sanaj, who since childhood was known by the name Skerdilajd, had recently returned from Italy.

The victim’s brother, Antonio alias Renato Sanaj, wounded Gentian Kola 10 years earlier, who has remained disabled since that time. The two families in Lezha entered into a blood feud, and attempts at reconciliation were unsuccessful.