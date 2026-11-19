The International Court of Justice in The Hague has declared Myanmar responsible for genocide committed against the Muslim Rohingya minority, in a decision that marks a historic moment and could affect other cases in international law, including accusations against Israel over the conflict in Gaza.

By nine votes in favor and six against, the United Nations’ highest judicial body concluded for the first time in its 80-year existence that a state has committed genocide.

Të lidhura None found

During 2016-2017, Myanmar’s military forces carried out a violent operation against the Rohingya community, killing civilians, burning settlements and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee to Bangladesh.

According to the court, mass killings, sexual violence and attacks on children show that the military operations were intended to destroy a large part of this minority.

Myanmar has rejected the accusations, arguing that the army was carrying out operations against terrorist groups. However, the court rejected this justification, stressing that military forces had not distinguished between civilians and fighters.

The case was brought to The Hague in 2019 by Gambia, an African state that sought to hold Myanmar accountable for violating the Genocide Convention.

The decision is considered an important precedent also for the case brought by South Africa against Israel, which is accused of genocide in the Gaza Strip. Israel denies these accusations.

The court’s position has also raised concerns in Washington. The Trump administration has criticized its approach, while the U.S. ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, has warned that lowering the legal threshold for proving genocide could be used in the future against American soldiers.

The court has ordered Myanmar to compensate victims, allow the safe and voluntary return of refugees, and restore their lost property.

However, enforcement of the decision remains uncertain. Although the decisions of the International Court of Justice are final and binding, it has no mechanisms to implement them itself. The UN Security Council can intervene through a resolution.

Meanwhile, more than 1.2 million Rohingya live in refugee camps in Bangladesh, in difficult conditions and without a clear prospect of return.

“We don’t want to live forever in refugee camps. We want to return to our country, with our rights, citizenship and dignity restored,” said Murshid Alam, one of the survivors of the massacres.