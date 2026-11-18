Suhareka murder suspect had previously served sentence in Switzerland for killing his wife

Rrahman Hoti, the suspect in the Suhareka murder, is believed to have killed his wife on November 8, 2021.

It is reported that he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for that case.

Të lidhura None found

Afterward, the Swiss state had deported Hoti and he returned to Kosovo.

He will now face justice in Kosovo for the same criminal offense.

According to initial information, Hoti killed S. Dakaj today in a parking lot in the town of Suhareka, following a conflict believed to have started over parking.

He initially fled the scene but was handcuffed as a result of police intervention.

New details are expected to be revealed in the following hours.