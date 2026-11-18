Colonel Fehmi Hoti, acting director general of the Kosovo Police, today received KFOR commander Major General Roberto Vergori together with his associates.

During the meeting, various issues related to the security situation in the Republic of Kosovo were addressed.

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Among the points discussed were joint activities between the Kosovo Police and KFOR, which affect the security situation across the country.

Both sides agreed that continuing cooperation, preserving trust, and carrying out joint activities help further improve the overall security level in the Republic of Kosovo, the announcement said.

The Kosovo Police also reconfirmed its continued cooperation and the advancement of information exchange, with the aim of maintaining a calmer and safer environment for all citizens without distinction.