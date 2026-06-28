Nurellari on the protests: The demand for Rama’s departure is non-negotiable, civic spirit is proving to be the strongest weapon

In an online interview for the program “News24 Weekend” with Megi Latifi, researcher Adri Nurellari spoke about the protests that have been taking place in Tirana for nearly a month, as well as in other cities, where citizens are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the removal of his government.

According to Nurellari, the first achievement of the “Flamingo Revolution” is that it has broken fear. He stressed that the fact the gatherings have remained peaceful is a significant advantage, because, in his view, the civic revolt has not sunk into the “swamp of party protests.”

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“The protest is proof that citizens can kill fear and silence. If once the main reaction was leaving the country, today voice, speech and revolt are emerging. This shows that they have hope for the future.

The first result is the breaking of fear.

Power is not maintained only through police and force, but also through fear.

Peaceful protests have shown that they produce twice the results of violent protests. Unlike the aggressive party protests we are used to, this proves that the strength of a protest is not measured by the number of stones thrown, but by civic spirit. This protest has not fallen into the swamp of party protests. Likewise, this protest has also shown resilience,” he said.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 10:23

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