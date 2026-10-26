Natyra Kuçi recounts Arlinda Zekaj’s hope of returning to her son

Natyra Kuçi recounts Arlinda Zekaj’s hope of returning to her son

Natyra Kuçi, a friend of Arlinda Zekaj, said that she had not lost hope of returning home safely to her son, despite her repeated requests for help from the institutions.

During an interview on Debat Plus, Kuçi said that Arlinda had gone to the police several times and continued to hope that the situation would improve. According to her, this hope continued even after the court’s decision and the arrest of her husband.

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Kuçi said that Arlinda had not considered herself defeated and believed that, following her husband’s arrest, she would be able to return home safely to her son. She added that Arlinda hoped her husband, who was due to return from America, would bring her son to her.

“Linda did not give up for a moment. She did not choose to sacrifice herself that day, but believed that after her husband’s arrest she would go safely to her home, to her son. However, the institutional chain failed to free Linda’s home for her, the home she had built together with her husband,” Kuçi said.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 21:15

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