Durmishi: The consumer basket should reflect citizens’ real costs, not present lower values

Durmishi: The consumer basket should reflect citizens’ real costs, not present lower values

At today’s meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ESC), the social partners discussed a range of issues related to workers, employers and citizens’ living standards. Particular attention was paid to the average consumer basket compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Labor.

Besar Durmishi, minister of Economy and Labor, said the new methodology for calculating the basket aims to present families’ actual expenses objectively and transparently, based on statistical data. According to him, this overview will serve as a basis for drafting sound economic and social policies.

Të lidhura

None found

“Our aim is not to present a lower value, but to provide a verifiable, transparent and statistical reflection of the costs borne by families,” Durmishi said.

The minister stressed that these data should help inform decision-making and the implementation of responsible measures, with the aim of improving living standards and preserving citizens’ purchasing power.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 21:15

Tags: , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison