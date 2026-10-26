Durmishi: The consumer basket should reflect citizens’ real costs, not present lower values

At today’s meeting of the Economic and Social Council (ESC), the social partners discussed a range of issues related to workers, employers and citizens’ living standards. Particular attention was paid to the average consumer basket compiled by the Ministry of Economy and Labor.

Besar Durmishi, minister of Economy and Labor, said the new methodology for calculating the basket aims to present families’ actual expenses objectively and transparently, based on statistical data. According to him, this overview will serve as a basis for drafting sound economic and social policies.

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“Our aim is not to present a lower value, but to provide a verifiable, transparent and statistical reflection of the costs borne by families,” Durmishi said.

The minister stressed that these data should help inform decision-making and the implementation of responsible measures, with the aim of improving living standards and preserving citizens’ purchasing power.