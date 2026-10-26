Mustafi: Two mandates for Albanians in Serbia’s Parliament, an extraordinary success

Mustafi: Two mandates for Albanians in Serbia’s Parliament, an extraordinary success

Ragmi Mustafi of the Albanian National Council described the results of last night’s elections in Serbia as an extraordinary success for the Albanians of Presheva, Bujanoc and Medvegja.

He announced that, so far, the Albanian Coalition had secured two mandates in the Serbian Parliament.

Të lidhura

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Meanwhile, it remains to be seen whether it will also be possible to win a third mandate.

“Securing two mandates in the Serbian Assembly for Albanians represents an extraordinary achievement,” Mustafi said, stressing that the deactivation of addresses had made it significantly more difficult to secure a third mandate as well.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 21:16

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