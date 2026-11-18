During his testimony before the Parliamentary Investigative Commission, the mayor of Peja, Gazmend Muhaxheri, stated that the late Arlinda Zekaj had never requested shelter for herself, but only for her child.

He was asked about the actions of municipal institutions and responsibility in handling cases of domestic violence. PDK MP Besa Kabashi-Ramaj asked him whether, after the murder, he had requested an assessment of municipal services and what mechanisms he would use to address shortcomings. Muhaxheri focused on the Ministry’s recommendations, which he said the municipality had begun implementing and were nearing completion.

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He stressed that the Ministry’s report had been welcomed and that the recommendations were addressed to the mayor, not to the Center for Social Work (QPS); he added that he had begun implementing them and was close to completion.

MP Burim Ramadani asked him whether there had been political, institutional or individual interference. He wanted to know whether Muhaxheri had any suspicion or assessment of outside interference, whether political, institutional, individual or business-related, and who “the strongmen of Dukagjin” were. Muhaxheri replied that he had not heard of such cases and that he had never felt pressure. According to him, even in a more serious case there had been no interference, because the case had been managed and it was not allowed for something to happen.

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Adelina Tërshani asked him which Ministry recommendations he was implementing. Muhaxheri explained that it concerned three recommendations: one for official Toska Gega, to appear before the commission, one for Durim Kelemendi and one for the director of the Center for Social Work in Peja, who had to be transferred to another position. According to him, they had gone before the Disciplinary Commission and the matter was in the appeals phase.

Asked by MP Eman Rrahmani about the two other cases he mentioned, Muhaxheri said that in one case the victim had been provided with shelter and protection. He added that the perpetrator had been barred from approaching the victim, the municipality was paying her rent and had not allowed her to return to her mother’s house, because she had previously been attacked there. According to him, one case had occurred shortly before Arlinda’s murder and the second case after it.

Muhaxheri stressed once again that Arlinda Zekaj had not requested shelter for herself, but only for her child.

LVV MP Armend Baloku asked him whether he knew the Sylaj family and Jeton Sylaj. Muhaxheri replied that he did not know them.

Baloku also asked whether there had been cases in the municipality in which people with social or political influence had threatened municipal officials, and he requested details about an incident between Muhaxheri and a citizen. Muhaxheri denied that there had been such cases or any interference.

Finally, Baloku asked him whether he knew the former chief prosecutor of Peja, now dismissed. Muhaxheri confirmed that he knew him, but said he had had bad experiences and that they had parted on bad terms. He responded with a dig at the Vetëvendosje Movement, saying that if he were summoned by the prosecution, he would go, unlike others.

The mayor of Peja has described the calls for his resignation after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj as political. After being interviewed by the commission, he said he would face these demands if they came from candidates for mayor.

He added that he had not commented on the murder of Arlinda Zekaj before the competent bodies spoke, because he considered the event too tragic to be politicized.