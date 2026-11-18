As part of the process of drafting the Education Strategy 2035+, Minister Hajrulla Çeku held a consultative meeting with students from the Gjilan region.

Through a Facebook announcement, Çeku said that the strategic document is being prepared with broad inclusion, so that students’ demands and proposals are taken into account in the process.

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He stressed that the reform, in addition to strengthening pre-university education, will also extend attention to higher education.

According to the minister, Kosovo needs universities that produce professionals prepared for the labor market and that advance science in service of the country’s social and economic development.

Çeku assessed that student participation at this stage is essential to build a strategy that responds to the needs and challenges facing the education system.