The Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, Muhamed Hoxha, stated that creating a regional waste collection system remains one of the priorities of this ministry, as it means establishing order and implementing a very important reform in all regions of the country.

“I fully understand the reaction of MPs and citizens regarding waste management. As for the construction of the regional center in the city of Sveti Nikole, which will cover the eastern and northeastern region, this is a process being developed by the Ministry of Finance, specifically the institution within it responsible for EU funds. This procedure is ongoing and, officially, as Minister of Environment and Spatial Planning, we have not yet been informed about the formalization of this process, so I will not give many details about it,” Hoxha said.

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The Ministry is working on preparing the documentation and other necessary procedures for the construction of other regional centers in our country.

“In Rusino, which covers the Polog region, administrative and procedural preparations are in the final stage. By the end of this year, or next year, we expect the first announcement of the first regional center Rusino, which will be built to European ecological standards. The construction of the transfer center in the city of Tetovo has also already been announced, which is part of the regional project for building regional waste management centers. I will not mention the details of the financial resources before the public, because these are ongoing processes and cannot be discussed,” Minister Hoxha said.

He emphasized that the Ministry is also continuing with other administrative and procedural preparations for the construction of the second regional center in Novaci, which will cover the two respective regions.

“This means it concerns the municipalities belonging to the southern and western Pelagonia region. Procedures are underway and the construction of five waste transfer centers is planned in all municipalities. The third center we are discussing is the one to be built in the municipality of Bosilovo; the procedures for starting the construction of this center are also at a somewhat advanced stage and we, as a ministry, are in the process of preparing the necessary documentation,” Hoxha said at the plenary session for opposition questions.