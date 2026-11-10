Killed by his wife and son: New details emerge in Bulqizë killing, with a third person suspected of involvement

The killing of 62-year-old Urim Fiku in the village of Godfi, Bulqizë, has taken a new turn. Journalist Elton Qyno has learned that a search this morning uncovered a Kalashnikov rifle with several rounds in its magazine.

The rifle was found hidden in a shed at the home, with a round in its chamber. Police searched again for weapons after finding three automatic-rifle cartridge cases around the victim’s home the previous day, raising suspicions that an automatic rifle, as well as a pistol, had been used at the scene.

Të lidhura None found

The cartridge cases have been seized as evidence and are expected to undergo comparative ballistic testing against the seized pistol and Kalashnikov in the coming days.

The cartridge cases were found at varying distances from one another, raising strong suspicions that the attacker chased Urim Fiku while firing repeatedly at him until a bullet struck him in the back and he fell to the ground.

The attacker is then suspected of striking Fiku in the head with an axe, severely damaging his skull.

Police and prosecutors have requested information from forensic medical experts to determine whether Urim Fiku died from severe brain damage caused by the axe blow or from the gunshot wound.

Investigators strongly suspect that a third person, believed to live nearby, also took part in the killing. They are working to identify and arrest him.

Police have arrested the victim’s wife and son, Sadete and Gazmir Fiku, in connection with the killing. Both have been remanded in custody.