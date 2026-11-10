Accident in Gramsh: Two cars collide, injuries reported

Accident in Gramsh: Two cars collide, injuries reported

Two vehicles were involved in a road accident in Gramsh this morning, leaving two people injured.

According to preliminary information from the scene, their injuries are not life-threatening, and they are receiving medical care at Gramsh Municipal Hospital.

Të lidhura

None found

Both vehicles sustained significant damage, mainly to their front ends, indicating the force of the collision.

Police have arrived at the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the accident to determine its cause and the drivers’ responsibility.

Investigators are continuing their work to establish exactly what happened.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 11:47

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