Sterilization case / Former health minister Ilir Beqaj appears before GJKKO

Former health minister Ilir Beqaj appeared today before the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) as part of the trial in the “Sterilization” case.

Beqaj is being tried on charges of theft through abuse of office and involvement in a structured criminal group.

Të lidhura None found

The eight other defendants, including former deputy minister Klodian Rjepaj and businessman Ilir Rrapaj, who won the concession, were convicted in separate expedited proceedings.

The court dismissed the structured criminal group charge against Rrjepaj and Rrapaj. Beqaj is under house arrest in the “SASPAC” case after the pretrial detention period expired in a case still under investigation, prompting the court to order his release from jail.