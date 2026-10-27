Jeton Sylaj admits threatening his ex-wife, says he acted to protect their 12-year-old son

The Basic Prosecution Office in Peja has found that there is well-grounded suspicion that Jeton Sylaj committed the criminal offense of “Threat” against his ex-wife, Arlinda Zekaj.

Details have emerged from the case file obtained by Blerta Ahmeti, a journalist with Klan Kosova, which pays particular attention to Sylaj’s statement to the prosecutor. He admitted using threatening words toward his ex-wife, but said he did so to protect their 12-year-old son.

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According to case documents, proceedings began on July 10, 2026, following a complaint by Arlinda Zekaj accusing Sylaj of domestic violence and threats. When appearing at the police station on July 14, the suspect chose not to make a statement, saying he would present the facts to the state prosecutor.

On July 23, 2026, during questioning at the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja, Jeton Sylaj gave his account of the incident and his relationship with his ex-wife.

He acknowledged using harsh and threatening language toward Arlinda Zekaj.

“It is true that I told Arlinda, ‘I’ll kill you, I’ll drag you along,’ but I said those things because my son felt in danger, because his mother lied, went to my family in Deçan, and my son is always afraid of his mother… I have nothing else to add except that I admit I made threats; I did it only because of my son,” Sylaj told the prosecutor.

The suspect said he and his ex-wife separated about a year ago, but their divorce has not yet been legally finalized because he lives in the United States and she lives in Kosovo.

In his statement, Sylaj also made accusations against his ex-wife, claiming that “her aim was the money” and that she had taken his Kosovo passport.

“She also took my passports, which shows her intention to put me in the situation I’m in today. I have my American passport, but she took my Kosovo one,” he said.

Among the evidence collected in the case is a CD containing several video recordings.

The footage captures the suspect using insulting language and harsh, threatening words.

“The boy can go wherever he wants to stay, he’s welcome; nobody can let the boy be put in his mother’s or father’s… 900,000, your mother, f… burn it down to the foundations…”, while the minor can be heard saying that he does not want to go.

A police information report states that on July 23, 2026, Jeton Sylaj took his 12-year-old son to the police station in Peja. According to Sylaj, the child was seeking a protection order against his mother.

After the minor was interviewed in the presence of the Center for Social Work, a victims’ advocate and a psychologist, the duty prosecutor concluded that there were no elements of a criminal offense by the mother, based on the allegations made on the child’s behalf.

The prosecution said that, regardless of Sylaj’s explanation that he had acted to protect his son, the threat against the injured party meets the legal requirements set out in Article 181 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo (CCRK).

According to the prosecution, this was a serious, direct threat that could have caused the victim fear, insecurity and anxiety. This assessment is supported by the suspect’s partial admission, as well as witness testimony and material evidence included in the case file.