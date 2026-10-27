Where is the 12-year-old child staying after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj?

Where is the 12-year-old child staying after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj?

Following the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, her approximately 12-year-old child has been placed in one of the shelters in Kosovo.

Zekaj was killed on October 25 in Vitomiricë, Peja.

Të lidhura

None found

The Basic Prosecution Office in Peja confirmed this information to Dukagjini, while directing inquiries about further action in the case to the Center for Social Work.

The Center for Social Work has not issued a statement on the case, explaining that it is currently handling the child’s situation.

The incident has once again drawn attention to domestic violence, the protection of women and the responsibility of institutions to handle such cases.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 13:46

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