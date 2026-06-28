Israeli soldier killed in southern Lebanon, tensions escalate days after new agreement

An Israeli soldier was killed in southern Lebanon following an exchange of fire with a Hezbollah gunman, the Israeli military said.

The victim was identified by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as Captain David Hazutt. According to the military, he encountered a Hezbollah fighter after entering a “suspicious structure” near the Deir Seryan area.

Të lidhura

None found

During the clash, the Israeli soldier was killed, while another soldier suffered minor injuries. The IDF said the search for the gunman is still ongoing and that the military has launched strikes in the area.

The incident comes just two days after a new framework agreement was signed in Washington, seen as a step toward a broader peace deal between Israel and Lebanon.

According to Israeli military figures, since the conflict began four months ago, 38 soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon or northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state news agency reported Israeli strikes near Deir Seryan and Taybeh in southern Lebanon, as well as the use of cluster munitions near the Shebaa area, close to the border between the two countries.

As part of the new agreement, Israel has agreed to withdraw from several areas in southern Lebanon, where it has carried out operations against Hezbollah militants.


Shtuar 28.06.2026 14:10

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