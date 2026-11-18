The hearing of the Mayor of Peja, Gazmend Muhaxheri, has begun before the Parliamentary Investigative Commission, which is investigating institutional responsibilities in the murder case of Arlinda Zekaj.

Muhaxheri was called to testify after the questioning of Shpresa Lukaj, director of the Social Work Center in Peja, who was asked about how institutions handled this case.

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During her testimony before the Commission, Lukaj stated that the case manager for Arlinda Zekaj had carried out regular monitoring, but also acknowledged that the file did not contain an individual plan, even though the law requires one.

She explained that Social Work Center staff had worked with the forms they had available and added that necessary measures will be taken after the Commission’s findings.

The Parliamentary Investigative Commission is examining institutional responsibilities in the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as the handling of cases of domestic violence against children and women.

At one point during the session, Vetëvendosje Movement MP Adnan Rrustemi asked Lukaj whether she was aware that this particular case had no individual plan, as provided for by law. She replied briefly: “That is how they acted, that is how they worked.”

Lukaj also stated that she had never met directly with the victim.

Regarding the complaint Arlinda Zekaj had filed on July 10 after reporting domestic violence, the Social Work Center director said the institution had received a complaint about biased handling of the case by an official. According to her, the complaint was reviewed and assessed as unfounded.

LDK MP Doarsa Kica-Xhelili raised the question of whether Lukaj had been notified about the lack of sufficient monitoring of case management by the responsible person. Lukaj replied that the case manager had carried out continuous monitoring.

Kica-Xhelili also pointed to the issue of the two beneficiaries in the case — the victim and the child — asking where the child stayed throughout the period and whether anyone had followed up with the mother. The director replied that Arlinda Zekaj had never presented herself as an at-risk person to the Social Work Center, and that the case was monitored and procedures were carried out according to their competences.

The LDK MP also noted that in one of the main forms, specifically in the section asking whether Jeton Sylaj had committed any criminal offense, there was no answer — neither yes nor no. Lukaj explained this as a possible consequence of the form’s format.

Commission chair Burim Ramadani asked Lukaj whether there had been any outside interference — whether from institutions, politics or businesses — in the work of the Social Work Center regarding this case. She answered firmly: “Absolutely not.”