Testimony of the director of the Center for Social Work in Peja on the Arlinda Zekaj case: individual plan was missing, child and mother under observation

Before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, the director of the Center for Social Work in Peja, Shpresa Lukaj, gave her testimony on November 18, 2026 regarding the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and the way institutions handled domestic violence against women and children. She confirmed that the case manager had carried out continuous monitoring, while admitting that the individual plan was missing from the documentation, although the law requires one.

According to her, officials at the Center for Social Work worked with the forms they had available, and measures will be taken after the findings are reviewed. “These forms, this was simply how the work was done; officials worked with these forms. We will now take measures based on the findings,” she said.

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Vetëvendosje Movement MP Adnan Rrustemi asked whether she was aware that in this case the individual plan required by law had not been drafted. Her answer was: “That is how they acted; that is how they worked.”

The director also stated that she had never met the deceased directly. Regarding the complaint that Arlinda Zekaj had filed against Center for Social Work officials after reporting domestic violence on July 10, Lukaj said the institution had received a complaint about biased handling of the case.

“We had a complaint on July 10, a complaint about the official who took part in the violence reporting case. According to her, she thought she had been treated in a biased way. It was addressed to us; we replied and did not consider it justified, because it was unfounded,” she said.

LDK MP Doarsa Kica-Xhelili asked whether she had learned that the case management had not been sufficiently supervised by the person handling it. Lukaj replied: “I don’t believe that was the case; the case manager had continuous monitoring.”

Kica-Xhelili raised the issue of the two beneficiaries of the case — the victim and the child — asking where the child stayed during the entire period, whether anyone had dealt with the mother, and whether, from what was being said, a risk reassessment had not been considered. The director replied that Arlinda Zekaj had never presented as at risk. “She never presented to us as at risk. She had been to the police; we monitored the case and completed the procedure that pertains to us,” she said.

The LDK MP then turned to form 003, where, according to her, in a section asking whether Jeton Sylaj had committed any criminal offense, there was no answer, neither yes nor no. She asked whether the director was informed that one of the main forms had been left incomplete. Lukaj gave a short answer: “Maybe because of the form.”

Committee chair Burim Ramadani asked whether there had been external interference from institutions, politics or businesses in the work of the Center for Social Work on this matter. The director answered firmly: “Absolutely not.”

After her testimony, the mayor of the Municipality of Peja, Gazmend Muhaxheri, is scheduled to be questioned.