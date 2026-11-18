Hearing of Gazmend Muhaxheri before the Investigative Committee on the murder case of Arlinda Zekaj begins

The Parliamentary Investigative Committee has begun a hearing with the Mayor of Peja, Gazmend Muhaxheri, as part of the investigation into institutional actions and omissions related to the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

Before this, the committee had heard the testimony of the director of the Center for Social Work (CSW) in Peja, Shpresa Lukaj, who was asked about how institutions handled this case.

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During her testimony, Lukaj said that the case manager for Arlinda Zekaj had carried out regular monitoring, but at the same time admitted that the case file did not contain an individual plan, although the law requires such a thing.

She added that CSW employees acted with the forms they had available and announced that, following the committee’s findings, appropriate measures will be taken.

The Parliamentary Investigative Committee is reviewing the responsibilities of institutions in the case of the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as the way domestic violence against children and women is handled.