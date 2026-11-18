Toske Gega, Arlinda Zekaj’s case manager at the Center for Social Work in Peja, has completed her interview before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee that is examining her murder.

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Adnan Rrustemi did not disclose to the media the topics on which Gega was questioned by committee members, because the hearing was held behind closed doors.

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He said he had supported making the first part of the interview open to the public, but said he would respect the committee’s decision.

Rrustemi: The content of the interview cannot be made public

“This is not about discussion, but about interviewing witnesses. Since the committee decided that the hearing would be held closed, I cannot say what was said, even though I was in favor of the first part being open,” Rrustemi stated.

After Gega’s interview concluded, Durim Kelmendi, head of the Center for Social Work in Peja, is also expected to testify before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee.

It has not yet been announced whether his interview will take place in the presence of the media.

The interviews are being conducted as part of the parliamentary investigation into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.