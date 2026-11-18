Jakup Krasniqi has concluded his family visit in Kosovo, where he had arrived today for humanitarian reasons. The former parliamentary speaker spent time with relatives, while the travel and stay were organized and supervised by the relevant institutions.

The reason for the visit was his wife’s health condition. This is one of the cases where the Specialist Court has authorized the temporary return to Kosovo of a person in detention for humanitarian reasons.

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This was Krasniqi’s second visit to Kosovo since his arrest and transfer to The Hague. In the first case, he returned to his birthplace after the death of his brother.

The former spokesperson of the Kosovo Liberation Army had departed for Kosovo after being granted permission to visit his family in his hometown during the day.

The spokesperson of the Specialist Chambers, Michael, said the permission was approved due to severe humanitarian circumstances. He explained that visits of this kind are allowed under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Evidence of the Specialist Chambers, in accordance with international human rights standards.

According to Michael, requests are reviewed by the judge or the trial panel of the case, which takes the circumstances into account and decides within the court’s legal framework and international human rights standards. He added that humanitarian matters are handled with the urgency and care they require.

Krasniqi, a well-known figure of the KLA, was recently sentenced by the Specialist Court in The Hague to 25 years in prison.