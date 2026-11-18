Starting today, foreign nationals applying for a residence permit in the Republic of Kosovo for the first time can submit their application online through the state platform e-Kosova, after the Ministry of Internal Affairs has digitized this administrative service as well.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Xhelal Sveçla, announced that this change aims to ease administrative procedures and increase the efficiency of public services.

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According to Sveçla, the new service enables foreign nationals applying for a residence permit in Kosovo to complete procedures faster and more simply.

The minister clarified, however, that the online application can only be completed from within the territory of the Republic of Kosovo, in accordance with the legislation in force.

Sveçla described this as an important step in the modernization of public administration and stressed that reforms in the digitization of services will continue, with the aim of a more efficient and more accessible administration.