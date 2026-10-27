In the trial over Sergeant Lika’s murder, movements of him and the accused before the incident are reported

Details of the movements of Muhamet Lika and the accused in the minutes before the murder were presented at the Basic Court in Ferizaj.

The report was presented by a police investigator from the department responsible for serious and organized crime.

Të lidhura None found

On January 9 this year, the Basic Prosecution in Ferizaj, specifically its Department for Serious Crimes, filed an indictment against six people identified by the initials H.B., R.M., V.Ç., E.L., SH.K. and D.G.

According to the indictment, the six defendants are suspected of acting together to shoot and kill Kosovo Police officer Muhamet Lika in Kaçanik on April 1, 2025, at around 11 p.m.

The prosecution alleges that the murder was premeditated and that a minor may also have taken part.