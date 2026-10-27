Security Committee gives initial support to AME bill, calls for detailed review

The Committee on Security and Defense Affairs has given its approval in principle to the bill on the Emergency Management Agency (AME), which aims to establish the legal basis for the agency’s operation.

The committee’s chair, Mefail Bajqinovci, said the initiative’s main goal is to create a clear legal framework for the AME. He proposed that the bill be approved at first reading, stressing that at this stage it concerns only approval in principle.

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PDK MP Ganimete Musliu supported the bill’s initial passage and its referral to the plenary session. However, she called for the document to be analyzed with particular care and for the process not to be rushed, as the law must be drafted properly.

According to Musliu, the importance of the bill requires a thorough review before the approval procedures are completed.

Vetëvendosje Movement MP Shqipe Selimi also described the initiative as important for the functioning of the Emergency Management Agency. She noted that the relevant law has not been amended since 2014.

Selimi emphasized that, based on the committee’s practice, all members have the opportunity to participate in drafting the bill. She expressed confidence that the changes would help the agency function more effectively.