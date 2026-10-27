Shooting at a bar in Shtoj, Shkodër; one person reported injured

Shooting at a bar in Shtoj, Shkodër; one person reported injured

A person was reportedly injured today in a shooting in the village of Shtoj, Shkodër. The person is Taulant Hoti, who is suspected of being wounded during a firearm incident at a local bar.

According to preliminary information, the circumstances of the incident remain unclear, and there is no information about the injured person’s medical condition.

Të lidhura

None found

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the person who may have used the weapon are still unknown.

Further details are expected as the circumstances of the incident are clarified.

Shkodër / Preliminary information:

At around 10:40, in the village of Shtoj, an as-yet-unidentified person is suspected of shooting citizen T. H. in the leg outside a bar. He was taken to hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

Police officers went to the scene immediately and are working to identify and apprehend the suspected perpetrator. The investigative team, under the direction of the Prosecutor’s Office, is continuing its work to clarify and document the circumstances of the case.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 11:30

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