Video/ They march toward the Prime Minister’s Office with chants ‘Albania for Albanians, death to traitors

The protest of students and citizens against the executive continues with full intensity.

After the rally in front of parliament, participants have now set off on a march toward the government headquarters.

Të lidhura None found

During the walk, the crowd expressed anger at the authorities with slogans such as ‘Albania for Albanians, death to traitors’, ‘Arrest Rama’ and ‘Arrest Balluku’.

As has happened on previous nights, the gathering is expected to continue in front of the Prime Minister’s Office building.

The main demand of the demonstrators remains the removal of the head of government from office.