On 18 November 2026, the Mayor of Peja, Gazmend Muhaxheri, testified before the Investigative Committee of the Assembly of Kosovo as part of the inquiry into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj.

He was questioned by the committee chair, Burim Ramadani, and by Vetëvendosje Movement MP Armend Baloku. Muhaxheri focused on the functioning of the Directorate for Social Work and the Center for Social Work (CSW) in Peja, as well as the appointment procedures at this institution.

Të lidhura None found

He explained that the current CSW director is serving in an acting capacity and that her appointment came after the previous director retired.

Asked whether there had been any meeting between the director and Arlinda Zekaj, Muhaxheri did not rule out the possibility, but stressed that he did not know the details of such a meeting.

He went on to say that the CSW had asked the municipality to install a security detector at the entrance to the building, because of fears that armed persons could enter. The municipality had also been asked to engage a stronger person to secure the center.

The committee session had begun with the testimony of Shpresa Lukaj, director of the Center for Social Work in Peja, who was asked about the institutional handling of the case. She stated that the case manager for Arlinda Zekaj had carried out continuous monitoring, but admitted that the case file lacked the individual plan required by law.

According to her, CSW officials had worked with the forms they had available and measures would be taken after the committee’s findings. She added that she had never met directly with the victim.

During questioning, Vetëvendosje MP Adnan Rrustemi asked whether she was aware that the case lacked an individual plan. Lukaj replied that officials had acted as they always did, following the existing forms.

Regarding the complaint Arlinda Zekaj had submitted on 10 July after reporting domestic violence, the CSW director explained that the institution had received a complaint alleging biased treatment by an official who had handled the case. She said the complaint had been reviewed, was assessed as unfounded, and that a response had been returned to the citizen.

LDK MP Doarsa Kica-Xhelili asked whether there had been sufficient monitoring of the case management by the responsible person. Lukaj replied that the case manager had carried out regular monitoring and that she did not believe there had been any shortcoming in this regard.

Kica-Xhelili also raised the issue of the two beneficiaries of the case — the victim and the child — and asked where the child stayed during the entire treatment period and whether anyone had worked with the mother, while also noting the possibility that a risk reassessment had not been carried out.

The CSW director replied that Arlinda Zekaj had at no point presented herself to the center as a person at risk. She explained that the victim had been to the police, that the case had been monitored, and that the CSW had fulfilled the procedure it was responsible for.

Further, MP Kica-Xhelili drew attention to form 003, where in a section asking whether Jeton Sylaj had committed any criminal offense there was no answer — neither yes nor no. She asked whether the director had been informed that one of the main forms had not been completed by officials. Lukaj said this could have happened because of the form’s format.

At the end of her testimony, committee chair Burim Ramadani asked whether there had been any outside interference — whether from institutions, politics or businesses — in the work of the Center for Social Work regarding this case. Lukaj replied briefly: “Absolutely not.”

The Parliamentary Investigative Committee is examining institutional responsibilities in the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, as well as the handling of cases of violence against children and women in the family.