Ottawa is aiming to expand the Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) and has held discussions with Mexico on its membership. This Canadian-led initiative envisions creating the first international bank that finances projects in the defense sector.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand made this known during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit being held in Shenzhen, China.

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She stressed that Canada is seeking to bring new partners into the project, including countries outside the G7 group. According to Anand, 10 countries have supported the initiative so far, while Lithuania is the latest country to join.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has announced that it will not become part of this bank. Germany, on the other hand, is following the negotiations on its statute as an observer and continues to examine some open issues.

The project aims to secure around 100 billion euros, which will be used for low-cost loans for governments and companies carrying out defense projects. The bank also plans to offer guarantees for lenders financing smaller companies, which are considered higher-risk borrowers.

The countries that have expressed support for establishing the bank are expected to meet on November 30 in Luxembourg, where they will sign the agreement creating it.