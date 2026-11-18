Hysni Gucati: It is a shame that Jakup Krasniqi is not allowed to meet freely even with his brother

The chairman of the Kosovo Liberation Army War Veterans Organization (OVL-UÇK), Hysni Gucati, has reacted to the treatment of Jakup Krasniqi, calling it unfair that he cannot freely meet his brother in Kosovo.

In a public reaction, Gucati expressed indignation, stressing that former Kosovo Assembly speaker Jakup Krasniqi is not free in his own country.

Të lidhura None found

According to him, it is more than grave and a shame of our times, a piercing injustice, that a man like Baca Jakup Krasniqi — a man of knowledge, of the rifle, of the pen and of courage — is not free in his own land, near the hearth for which he gave everything for the freedom we enjoy today.

He also criticized the restrictions that, according to him, prevent Krasniqi from meeting freely with family members. Gucati asked which human or international justice justifies this spiritual cruelty, when he is not allowed to freely meet even his brother in the country for which he sacrificed his youth, sweat and every bit of his life.

The head of OVL-UÇK also mentioned Jakup Krasniqi’s wife, Sevidije, praising her resilience and sacrifice over the years. He described Mrs. Sevidije as a noble woman and a symbol of magnificent endurance, who stands strong like the Tower of Llapushnik and, together with Baca Jakup, has carried on her shoulders the heaviest storms of our recent history.

Gucati stressed that the treatment of Krasniqi constitutes an injustice not only to him and his family, but also to the values of the liberation war. He added that Krasniqi has entered history as a statesman and idealist, while calling for no silence in the face of what he considers persecution.

In the end, Gucati said that delayed justice is denied justice, but the pride and dignity of Baca Jakup and Mrs. Sevidije will never kneel.

Former Assembly speaker Jakup Krasniqi left his home in Pristina on Wednesday, where he had stayed for several hours. During his stay, many citizens had gathered as he was departing for The Hague, hoping to meet and greet him.

At the moment of his departure from the house, some citizens chanted “UÇK, UÇK,” expressing support for Krasniqi.

His arrival in Kosovo is related to the health condition of his wife, who is ill.