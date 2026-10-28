Gashi: In the Arlinda Zekaj case, the prosecutor has still not interviewed the first witness

Journalist Kreshnik Gashi has criticized the way the Arlinda Zekaj case is being handled. He said that, although the case is important and accountability has been demanded, the prosecutor has still not questioned the first witness.

During the Debat Plus program, Gashi raised concerns about the collection of evidence in domestic violence cases. According to him, investigations are often based primarily on the statements of the parties involved, while forensic teams do not sufficiently document the scene.

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As an example, he cited the case of Arlinda Zekaj, who had reported that her husband had thrown her clothes out of the washing machine. However, the police had not examined the scene or photographed the evidence.

“The evidence is being reduced to statements. Forensics is not called at all, and this does not happen only in this case, but in most domestic violence cases,” Gashi said.

He also questioned the justification for ordering pretrial detention. One of the reasons cited, he said, was the risk of influencing witnesses, even though the first witness has still not been interviewed.

Gashi stressed that the lack of documentation of physical evidence and delays in investigations make it more difficult to handle domestic violence cases.

“The way these cases are being handled is scandalous,” he declared.