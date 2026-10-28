Arben Gashi seeks post of LDK leader

Arben Gashi seeks post of LDK leader

Arben Gashi of the Democratic League of Kosovo said on T7’s “Pressing” program that he intends to run for party leader.

Asked whether he would enter the race, he replied that this was highly likely if an open and democratic process were held.

Të lidhura

None found

“If consensus cannot be reached on a leader, then the race will be opened and I will be a candidate. If there is consensus beforehand through compromise, we should not act destructively. But if there is a contest, I will run,” Gashi said.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 22:03

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