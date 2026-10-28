Albania abstains at the UN on resolution calling for an end to the embargo on Cuba

Albania abstains at the UN on resolution calling for an end to the embargo on Cuba

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed on Cuba by the United States.

In the vote, Albania’s ambassador to the UN, Suela Janinaj, chose to abstain.

Të lidhura

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The resolution received 130 votes in favor, 17 against and 25 abstentions. The result reflects the support of the majority of UN member states for ending U.S. restrictions on the Caribbean island.

The document calls for an end to measures affecting economic, commercial and financial relations with Cuba.

The vote represents another expression of the international community’s position in the ongoing debate over the U.S. embargo. By abstaining, Albania joined the 25 states that voted neither in favor nor against, while 17 countries opposed the resolution.

General Assembly resolutions on this issue reflect the position of the UN’s most representative body, but they are not binding in the same way as Security Council decisions.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 22:02

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