Albulena Mujaj-Bajraktari, director of Social Welfare in the Municipality of Peja, has dismissed claims that she pressured Arlinda Zekaj to withdraw her complaint against the Center for Social Work.

During her testimony before the Parliamentary Investigative Committee, which is examining the actions and inactions of institutions regarding the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, she stated that the Center for Social Work in Peja had not assessed the victim as a high-risk case. She also denied that there had been political influence in this matter.

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According to the director, institutional treatment had focused mainly on the child and, based on the information she had, Arlinda Zekaj had not stated that she was in danger.

She explained that the Center for Social Work had never indicated that the victim was at a high level of risk. Case management had been oriented to the greatest extent by the child, while the victim, according to the data she had, had never said she felt threatened.

Asked by MP Adnan Rrustem whether she had pressured Arlinda to withdraw the complaint, Mujaj-Bajraktari called this claim absolutely untrue and added that it can be verified. She explained that administrative complaints are submitted to the Citizen Service Center, registered there, and then forwarded to the relevant directorates. According to her, a letter addressed to her personally had been misdirected, because she does not perform the duties of the Center for Social Work, and therefore she had not accepted the complaint.

She confirmed that she had met with Arlinda after the case was reported to the police on July 10. According to her, Arlinda had gone immediately on Monday and she had received her, emphasizing that she is ready to receive any citizen who requests a meeting with her. The victim had expressed concerns about how the case was handled by the police, where the social services official was also present, had asked for the matter to be handled with the participation of the American Embassy, and had raised concerns about the professional assessment.

Mujaj-Bajraktari said that, after understanding the purpose of the meeting, she invited the head of Social Services in the role of the professional. The latter instructed Arlinda to submit all complaints in writing. The meeting, she added, was verbal and took place inside the office, so no minutes were kept.

When MP Doarsa Kica-Xhelili asked whether the case had been handled in a one-sided manner by the police or the Center for Social Work, the director asked for clarification whether the question referred to the Police or the Center for Social Work. According to her, Arlinda Zekaj had generally expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the case and had mentioned that a social worker was also present at the police.

Based on the reports and information she had, she said that the duty officer that night had acted by assessing the risk presented by the child himself, who had stated that he did not want to go where the mother was. The decision, according to her, had also been supported by the child’s will, while the inspection report at the Ministry of Family had found that the official had acted in accordance with the law.

To committee members’ questions about political influence, she answered negatively, saying that in her view, where she leads, there has been no political influence in the case of Arlinda Zekaj.

Also on the agenda to be interviewed are Samka Drançolli, gender equality officer in the Municipality of Peja, and Blerim Shabani, director of the Department at the Ministry for Labour, Family and the Values of the Liberation War.