The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Macedonia announced that on 19.11.2026, at 06:30, Skopje police department officers arrested A.F., 28, from Skopje, on “Hristijan Todorovski Karposh” street.

According to official information, he is suspected of setting fire around 05:50 in the Çair neighborhood to an “Opel Corsa” with Skopje license plates, which was owned by his mother. He also threatened to set fire to the apartment where they live together.

Të lidhura None found

The young man was taken to the police station, and after full documentation of the incident, appropriate criminal charges will be filed against him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.