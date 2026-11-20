Deputies of the Kosovo Assembly gave the green light in the first reading to the 2027 budget, which amounts to 4.27 billion euros.

Immediately after the vote, the executive published the list of this budget’s main priorities, emphasizing the improvement of citizens’ livelihoods, the strengthening of state services and the country’s economic advancement.

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According to the government, the 4.27 billion euro budget aims to increase citizens’ well-being, strengthen public services and boost economic development, while maintaining fiscal stability.

In the budget distribution plan, municipalities will receive 908 million euros, while more than 1 billion euros have been allocated for capital investments. Also, public sector employees will benefit from a 13th salary, and the salary coefficient will increase to 120 euros starting from July 2027.

At the same time, gradual increases in financial aid for children have been planned, with the goal of doubling these allowances by 2030.

Additional funds have also been allocated for healthcare, roads, water supply security, environmental protection, sports and tourism. Among the projects mentioned by the government are preparations for the 2030 Mediterranean Games, the creation of a national airline and the construction of tourist resorts.

According to the executive, this budget aims for Kosovo to move from a period of mere economic growth to a phase of deep economic transformation, relying on public and private investment, the creation of new jobs and a fairer distribution of benefits to citizens.