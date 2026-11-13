Diana Morina demands accountability: Arlinda Zekaj should have been protected while alive, not mourned after her murder

For Diana Morina, an activist with the Collective for Feminist Thought and Action, politicians’ statements after the murder of Arlinda Zekaj do not replace the obligation institutions had to protect her and guarantee her fundamental rights while she was alive. In an interview with KosovaPress, she spoke about the protesters’ demands and the feminist movement’s plans to continue its work.

The case of Arlinda Zekaj, who is suspected to have been killed by her brother-in-law, prompted public outcry and civic mobilization against femicide in Kosovo. Her killing once again brought institutions’ duty to protect women from violence to the forefront of debate.

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Women’s rights activists demanded that institutions account for their failures, that those responsible face criminal prosecution and that concrete action be taken to prevent further killings of women.

On Saturday, November 7, the Collective for Feminist Thought and Action organized a nationwide protest against femicide in Prishtina following Arlinda Zekaj’s murder. Participants marched toward government institutions, demanding justice for Arlinda and other women who have been killed, institutional accountability and concrete steps to combat violence against women. Declaring femicide a national emergency was also among their main demands.

Morina explained that the call to protest came in response to Arlinda’s murder, the killings of dozens of women before her and the violence women in Kosovo experience every day. According to the activist, the anger stems from the state’s repeated failure to ensure that women and girls have protection, safety and the freedom to live with dignity and without violence.

She emphasized that both the protest and the movement’s continued work are sustained by the voluntary efforts of an organizing group of activists from across Kosovo. Dissatisfaction with the lack of institutional protection, she said, extends beyond that group.

In outlining the demands, Morina reiterated the need to prosecute officials who, she said, failed to fulfill their legal obligations in this case, as well as to dismiss several senior state officials. She also called for femicide to be treated as a national emergency, independent vetting of the justice system and social housing for survivors of gender-based violence.

Referring to political reactions, the activist said the movement rejects statements made after Arlinda’s murder by both the governing parties and the opposition. She argued that Arlinda needed protection and a guarantee of her basic rights while she was alive, not mourning after her murder, which Morina alleged had been enabled by state institutions themselves.

As an example, Morina cited a statement by Minister Gërvalla at the conference where the findings of a report requested by Prime Minister Kurti were presented. According to Morina, the minister’s assertion that femicide occurs around the world, not only in Kosovo, cannot justify a failure to act.

In Morina’s view, such an argument would amount to accepting inaction because women are killed everywhere. She insisted that those responsible can be identified and that the state must answer for and account for its failures to protect women.

As for the feminist movement’s future activities, she said the protests and activists’ work would not stop. Their demands, Morina stressed, remain justice for the women who have been killed and safety for those who are alive.

The activist recalled that, from the first day, the movement had made clear that political party representatives were not welcome at the protest and that, if necessary, activists would confront them. According to her, all the parties have held or currently hold power without bringing about systemic change that would protect women.

Instead of attending the protest, Morina called on political representatives to remain in their offices and positions of power, present activists with concrete steps to combat femicide and meet the protesters’ demands.

She also opposed attempts to cast the protest as partisan. Referring to what fellow activist Liridona Sijarina had stated clearly and publicly several days earlier, Morina said opposition parties were trying to appropriate the civic cause through their rhetoric.

Meanwhile, according to Morina, those in power are making organized efforts to cast doubt on the protest by portraying it as linked to the opposition and as an initiative aimed at bringing down and destabilizing the government.

Morina insisted that the protest is a civic initiative and is not backed by political parties. She explained that it is organized through the voluntary work of activists, while financial support is provided voluntarily by the activists themselves and by citizens of Kosovo.